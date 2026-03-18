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Israel says killed Iran's intelligence minister
Middle East News
18-03-2026 | 06:30
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Israel says killed Iran's intelligence minister
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Israeli forces had killed Iran's Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib.
"Last night Iran's Intelligence Minister Khatib was also eliminated," Katz said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
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