Blasts over Jerusalem after Israel detects missiles fired from Iran: AFP

Middle East News
12-03-2026 | 03:48
High views
Blasts over Jerusalem after Israel detects missiles fired from Iran: AFP

Blasts were heard over Jerusalem on Thursday, AFP journalists said, after the Israeli military detected missiles fired from Iran.

"A short while ago, the Israeli army identified missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military posted on Telegram.

AFP

