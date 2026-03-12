News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Middle East war displaces three million inside Iran: UN
Middle East News
12-03-2026 | 06:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Middle East war displaces three million inside Iran: UN
Up to 3.2 million people have been displaced inside Iran since the Middle East war erupted nearly two weeks ago, the United Nations refugee agency said Thursday.
"Between 600,000 and one million Iranian households are now temporarily displaced inside Iran as a result of the ongoing conflict, according to preliminary assessments, representing up to 3.2 million people," said Ayaki Ito, who heads UNHCR's emergency support team and is refugee response coordinator for the Middle East emergency.
"This figure is likely to continue rising as hostilities persist, marking a worrying escalation in humanitarian needs," he said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
displaces
three
million
inside
Iran:
Next
Israel army says Hezbollah fired 200 rockets Wednesday night in 'biggest barrage' of war
Israel defense minister says ordered army to prepare for 'expanding' Lebanon operations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Hundreds of ships drop anchor in Middle East Gulf as US war on Iran escalates: Reuters
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Hundreds of ships drop anchor in Middle East Gulf as US war on Iran escalates: Reuters
0
Middle East News
05:26
Middle East war triggers historic disruption in global oil supplies
Middle East News
05:26
Middle East war triggers historic disruption in global oil supplies
0
World News
2026-03-10
European Council president: Russia is the only winner so far in the Middle East war
World News
2026-03-10
European Council president: Russia is the only winner so far in the Middle East war
0
World News
2026-03-09
Croatia caps fuel prices as Middle East war disrupts global oil supply: PM
World News
2026-03-09
Croatia caps fuel prices as Middle East war disrupts global oil supply: PM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:23
Iran's new supreme leader to issue first message: Official Telegram channel
Middle East News
08:23
Iran's new supreme leader to issue first message: Official Telegram channel
0
Middle East News
08:08
Muslim nations criticise Israel for Al-Aqsa Mosque Ramadan closure
Middle East News
08:08
Muslim nations criticise Israel for Al-Aqsa Mosque Ramadan closure
0
Middle East News
08:04
Iran Guards say targeted Israel and US sites in UAE, Iraq
Middle East News
08:04
Iran Guards say targeted Israel and US sites in UAE, Iraq
0
Middle East News
07:20
51 crew rescued after attack on tankers off Iraq: authorities to AFP
Middle East News
07:20
51 crew rescued after attack on tankers off Iraq: authorities to AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-02-18
Canada eases sanctions on Syria, foreign minister says
World News
2026-02-18
Canada eases sanctions on Syria, foreign minister says
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-09
Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-09
Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning
0
Middle East News
03:45
Explosions heard in downtown Dubai: AFP correspondent
Middle East News
03:45
Explosions heard in downtown Dubai: AFP correspondent
0
Lebanon News
19:45
Israeli airstrike hits Ramleh al-Bayda in Beirut
Lebanon News
19:45
Israeli airstrike hits Ramleh al-Bayda in Beirut
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
03:45
Explosions heard in downtown Dubai: AFP correspondent
Middle East News
03:45
Explosions heard in downtown Dubai: AFP correspondent
2
Lebanon News
19:45
Israeli airstrike hits Ramleh al-Bayda in Beirut
Lebanon News
19:45
Israeli airstrike hits Ramleh al-Bayda in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
16:28
Israel weighs major expansion of operations in Lebanon amid security meeting
Lebanon News
16:28
Israel weighs major expansion of operations in Lebanon amid security meeting
4
Lebanon News
12:52
Trump comments on Lebanon, says action needed to address Hezbollah
Lebanon News
12:52
Trump comments on Lebanon, says action needed to address Hezbollah
5
Lebanon News
17:55
17 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:55
17 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
15:30
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:30
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
10:59
Israel warns Beirut's suburbs residents to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
10:59
Israel warns Beirut's suburbs residents to evacuate immediately
8
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Israel strengthens northern front as ground offensive in Lebanon looms — the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Israel strengthens northern front as ground offensive in Lebanon looms — the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More