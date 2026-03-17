Israel strikes Laylaki in Beirut's suburbs

Lebanon News
17-03-2026 | 05:40
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Israel strikes Laylaki in Beirut&#39;s suburbs
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Israel strikes Laylaki in Beirut's suburbs

An Israeli airstrike has targeted the Laykali area in Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday.

Lebanon News

Israel

Strikes

Laylaki

Beirut

Suburbs

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