Abu Dhabi police arrest 45 over filming, spreading misinformation on attacks

Middle East News
13-03-2026 | 17:54
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Abu Dhabi police arrest 45 over filming, spreading misinformation on attacks
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Abu Dhabi police arrest 45 over filming, spreading misinformation on attacks

Police in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi said on Saturday they had arrested 45 people, including foreigners, for "spreading misinformation and filming and sharing event locations" as Iran continued to strike the Gulf.

"The Abu Dhabi Police Criminal Investigation Department arrested 45 individuals of various nationalities for filming different locations during ongoing events and posting them on social media platforms," the police said.

"They were also accused of spreading inaccurate and misleading information, which could incite public opinion and spread rumours within the community," they added.

AFP

Middle East News

United Arab Emirates

Police

Abu Dhabi

Iran

Gulf

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