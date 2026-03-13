Iran military says destroyed 111 drones since start of Mideast war

Iran's military has destroyed 111 enemy drones since the start of the Middle East war, the Revolutionary Guard's Sepah News portal reported on Friday.



It said the Guards had destroyed an MQ-9 over Fars province and another aircraft in Tabriz, meaning "the total number of drones destroyed so far is 111 of various types."



It did not provide a breakdown of how many were cheap, one-way explosive drones versus more sophisticated multi-use aircraft such as the MQ-9.





AFP