Iran military says destroyed 111 drones since start of Mideast war

Middle East News
13-03-2026 | 13:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran military says destroyed 111 drones since start of Mideast war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran military says destroyed 111 drones since start of Mideast war

Iran's military has destroyed 111 enemy drones since the start of the Middle East war, the Revolutionary Guard's Sepah News portal reported on Friday.

It said the Guards had destroyed an MQ-9 over Fars province and another aircraft in Tabriz, meaning "the total number of drones destroyed so far is 111 of various types."

It did not provide a breakdown of how many were cheap, one-way explosive drones versus more sophisticated multi-use aircraft such as the MQ-9.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Military

Drones

Mideast

War

LBCI Next
Abu Dhabi police arrest 45 over filming, spreading misinformation on attacks
Israeli military says carried out 7,600 strikes in Iran, 1,100 in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Iran Red Crescent says 555 people killed in Iran since start of war

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-08

Iran rights NGO says at least 45 protesters killed since start of movement

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-01

Israel military says it has destroyed half of Iran's missile stockpiles

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-01

Three dead, 58 injured in UAE since start of Iran strikes: Defence ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
17:54

Abu Dhabi police arrest 45 over filming, spreading misinformation on attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
12:27

Israeli military says carried out 7,600 strikes in Iran, 1,100 in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Iran Guards say launched missile attacks on Israel with Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
08:59

France's role in Mideast war remains 'defensive': Macron

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem to Netanyahu: Your threats are worthless

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-12

Lebanese man killed after opening fire on Israelis in US in revenge for brothers’ deaths

LBCI
World News
2026-02-13

Germany's Merz says culture wars have opened 'rift' between US and Europe

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

UN chief in Beirut for Lebanon 'solidarity' visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Israeli army drops leaflets over Beirut reading: “Lebanon’s decision is yours, not anyone else’s”

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanese Army warns against scanning QR codes after Israeli aircraft drops leaflets over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem to Netanyahu: Your threats are worthless

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning for Aabbasiyyeh residents in Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Israeli army says it struck Zrariyeh bridge over Litani River used by Hezbollah fighters: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli military says strike on Zrariyeh bridge sends message to Lebanese state

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Sharia Office of Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah announces Eid al-Fitr on Friday, March 20

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Israeli defense minister signals more Lebanon strikes, calls current attacks “just the beginning”

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More