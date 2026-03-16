One person killed by missile attack on civilian car in Abu Dhabi: Statement

Middle East News
16-03-2026 | 03:01
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One person killed by missile attack on civilian car in Abu Dhabi: Statement
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One person killed by missile attack on civilian car in Abu Dhabi: Statement

A Palestinian civilian was killed on the outskirts of the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi when a missile hit their car on Monday, authorities said, as Iran pressed on with strikes on the Gulf following US-Israeli attacks.

"Authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi responded to an incident in the Al Bahia area involving a missile strike on a civilian vehicle, which resulted in the death of one Palestinian national," the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement.

AFP

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