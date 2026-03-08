Lebanon’s army enforcing state control over weapons, source tells Al Jazeera

Lebanon News
08-03-2026 | 04:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s army enforcing state control over weapons, source tells Al Jazeera
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon’s army enforcing state control over weapons, source tells Al Jazeera

A Lebanese military source said the army remains committed to the government’s decisions to restrict weapons to state control and to extend its authority across the country.

The source told Al Jazeera that the Lebanese military is implementing the Lebanese government’s policy of limiting arms possession and ensuring that weapons are held only by the state.

The source also stressed that the Lebanese army confiscates any weapons that pass through its checkpoints, as part of efforts to enforce the government’s decisions and maintain security.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Weapons

Government

LBCI Next
Cyprus calls for focus on Lebanese front after drone strikes on British bases
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-06

France backs Lebanon army support conference, pushes reforms and state control of weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-04

Israeli incursions reported in south Lebanon as army arrests 25: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

Cabinet briefed on army weapons control plan, second phase could take months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15

Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Israeli army warns residents south of the Litani River to evacuate

LBCI
World News
04:33

Cyprus calls for focus on Lebanese front after drone strikes on British bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:57

Lebanon says Israeli strike on Beirut hotel kills four

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Israel’s Netanyahu pressures Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Spain's King, Macron express support for Lebanon in calls with President Aoun

LBCI
Middle East News
09:42

Iran FM accuses US of attacking desalination plant on Gulf island

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-05

Iran state TV says drones struck aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Israel’s Netanyahu pressures Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Lebanese army holds emergency meeting amid Israeli escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

‘Save your lives:’ Israeli army orders residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Israel hits Beirut’s southern suburbs after warning strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Over 150 Iranian nationals leave Lebanon including diplomats: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Witnesses detail Israeli airborne operation in Nabi Chit in eastern Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Lebanese envoy in Washington seeking diplomatic exit to stop war: LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More