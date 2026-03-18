UNICEF says opened probe into Gaza aid shipment smuggling

The U.N.'s children agency said on Wednesday it was probing alleged smuggling via its Gaza-bound aid shipments after Israel said it had found contraband tobacco and nicotine products in UNICEF shipments.



"UNICEF was informed by Israeli authorities that tobacco and nicotine bottles were found inside a consignment of UNICEF hygiene kits being transported into Gaza by a commercial carrier... As soon as UNICEF was informed, a full internal investigation was launched into the case," UNICEF said in a statement to AFP.



AFP