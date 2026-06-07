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Israel describes Beirut strike as ‘deterrent’ message amid Hezbollah tensions
News Bulletin Reports
07-06-2026 | 13:00
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Israel describes Beirut strike as ‘deterrent’ message amid Hezbollah tensions
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel appears to be preparing for a military escalation in Lebanon, as an Israeli warning was followed by a strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs in response to Hezbollah rocket attacks on Israel.
The decision was taken following an emergency security consultation session, during which it was announced that Israel would not remain silent in the face of what it described as a violation of the “equation” between Beirut and northern settlements.
The attack was described by Israel as a deterrent message and was not intended to carry out a specific assassination, according to Israeli media reports, which said that Washington and residents of northern settlements had been notified in advance of the strike.
The escalation also extended to the city of Nabatieh, where a ground operation supported by air cover was reportedly announced to take control of the area.
The commander of Israel’s Northern Command, Rafi Milo, reportedly threatened to fully destroy its infrastructure, which, according to Israeli military estimates, would have consequences for the entire region between the Litani and Zahrani rivers.
The attempt to seize Nabatieh is part of a broader plan outlined by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who asked Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to prepare a comprehensive plan in Lebanon, including Beirut, to be presented to Washington.
During the Nabatieh operation, the Israeli military is reportedly using various types of robots to detect explosive devices, expose armed cells, and destroy fortifications it says Hezbollah has built underground.
The battlefield situation comes alongside warnings about the cost to the military, after the announcement that three soldiers were killed on Saturday, who the army said were killed by friendly fire, and a fourth was killed by Hezbollah fire.
Amid this situation, military experts warned that the killing of Lebanese soldiers is politically embarrassing for the Lebanese government and could hinder negotiations between Lebanon and Israel.
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