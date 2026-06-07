US official blames Hezbollah for continued hostilities with Israel and Lebanon: Axios

A U.S. official said that "Iran, Hezbollah, and others have repeatedly dragged both Israel and Lebanon into pointless and destructive conflicts," adding that Hezbollah “is exclusively to blame for any continuation of hostilities."



The official added that the group has a “simple choice,” as “it can continue fighting a pointless war, or it can finally allow the return of the displaced and the reconstruction of Lebanon,” claiming that "the terms on the table are fair, have the consent of both sovereign governments, and provide a clear path to end the fighting.”



Speaking to Axios Correspondent Barak Ravid, the official stressed that “the U.S. supports Israel’s right to self-defense and stands with the legitimate Government of Lebanon as it works to deliver a better future for its citizens."



According to the U.S. official, "Hezbollah continues to cynically use civilian infrastructure, particularly civilian homes, to hide and store weapons. This endangers the lives and property of Lebanese civilians. All weapons must belong to the Government of Lebanon."



They also noted that "the U.S. fully supports Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This process is intended to sustainably enable Lebanon to be a sovereign state for the first time in decades, which will benefit Israel’s security."