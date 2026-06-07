Iran's military central command said Sunday that Israel's latest strike on the southern Beirut suburbs had "crossed all red lines," demanding a halt to its campaign in Lebanon.



"The Israeli army must stop its attacks on southern Lebanon and the suburbs, and if it expands its attacks to that region or responds to Iran's action, it will face more devastating and regrettable blows," said General Ali Abollahi, the head of the Khatam al-Anbiya command, without directly mentioning missile salvos that Israel said it was intercepting.



AFP



