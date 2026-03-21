Russia condemns reported strikes on Iran nuclear site

Russia condemned reported strikes on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility earlier Saturday, saying they created a risk of "catastrophe" in the Middle East.



The U.N.'s atomic energy watchdog said it was looking into an Iranian report that the Natanz nuclear site, used for uranium enrichment, was attacked in the war with the United States and Israel.



"The international community... must immediately provide an objective and hardline assessment of these irresponsible actions, which pose a real risk of a catastrophe across the Middle East," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.



AFP