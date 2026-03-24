Hezbollah condemns Lebanese foreign ministry decision against Iranian ambassador

Lebanon News
24-03-2026 | 12:26
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Hezbollah condemns Lebanese foreign ministry decision against Iranian ambassador
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Hezbollah condemns Lebanese foreign ministry decision against Iranian ambassador

Hezbollah strongly rejected the Lebanese Foreign Ministry’s decision to withdraw approval for the appointment of Mohammad Reza Sheibani, declaring him “persona non grata” and demanding his departure from Lebanon. 

The group called the move reckless, politically motivated, and harmful to Lebanon’s national interests, sovereignty, and unity.

In a statement, Hezbollah described the decision as arbitrary and baseless, accusing the ministry of targeting the ambassador with unfounded claims of interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs. 

The party said the measure comes at a highly sensitive time and called for national unity to confront Israeli aggression and secure the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territories.

Hezbollah criticized the foreign minister for acting in a way that, according to the party, serves Israel’s interests and undermines the Lebanese state, while ignoring U.S. interference in Lebanon. The group described the decision as a major national and strategic error that deepens internal divisions and weakens the country.

The statement urged the Lebanese president and prime minister to demand the immediate reversal of the decision, emphasizing that Lebanon’s sovereignty can only be protected through national solidarity and by confronting the true threat: Israel.

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