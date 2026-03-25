Russia pulls more staff from Iran nuclear plant after reported strike

Russia has evacuated more staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, the head of Russia's atomic energy agency said Wednesday, after a reported strike on the compound overnight.



"Today, at approximately 7:20 Moscow time (0420 GMT), 163 people left Bushehr for the Iranian-Armenian border," Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev was quoted as saying by the state RIA news agency. "Right now, about 300 remain," he added in comments to reporters, including AFP.



Russia partially constructed the plant on Iran's Persian Gulf coastline and its technicians help operate it.



AFP