Iranian FM says US failed to achieve its objectives, calls war a “golden turning point”

Middle East News
25-03-2026 | 15:13
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Iranian FM says US failed to achieve its objectives, calls war a “golden turning point”
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Iranian FM says US failed to achieve its objectives, calls war a “golden turning point”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States has failed to achieve its objectives, including dividing the country, securing a quick victory, and breaking national unity.

He said citizens are taking to the streets every night in support of their country.

Araghchi described the current war as a “golden turning point” in Iran’s history, saying Tehran had succeeded in thwarting the objectives of two nuclear powers.

He also said U.S. bases in the region were used to carry out operations against Iran. He stressed that Iran is not hostile toward any countries in the region and that it only targets U.S. bases and centers from which attacks against Iran are launched.

Araghchi said Iran does not seek war and wants a permanent end to the conflict. He added that there are no talks with the United States, and that Washington is sending messages through various intermediaries, which does not constitute negotiations.

He also said Iran’s top authorities are reviewing the proposals submitted, and that Iran does not intend to hold talks with the United States.

He called for a permanent end to the war and compensation for the destruction caused.

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failed

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“golden

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