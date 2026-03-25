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Tehran threatens regional country if Iranian island is occupied
Middle East News
25-03-2026 | 14:24
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Tehran threatens regional country if Iranian island is occupied
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Wednesday that intelligence indicates “enemies” are planning to occupy an Iranian island with the support of an unnamed regional country.
In a post on X, he stated, “Iranian forces are monitoring enemy movements, and if they take any step, we will strike the vital infrastructure of that regional country with continuous and relentless attacks.”
Reuters
Middle East News
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