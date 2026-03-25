Iran FM says 'we do not intend to negotiate'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Iran did not plan to negotiate with the United States and that Tehran intended to keep fighting, after US President Donald Trump said Washington had proposed a peace plan.



"At present, our policy is the continuation of resistance", Araghchi said on state TV, adding: "We do not intend to negotiate -- so far, no negotiations have taken place, and I believe our position is completely principled."



"Speaking of negotiations now is an admission of defeat," he said.



AFP