Iran Guards urge civilians to leave areas near US forces in region

Iran's Revolutionary Guards urged civilians across the region on Friday to stay away from areas near U.S. forces, nearly a month into the war with the United States and Israel.



"The cowardly American-Zionist forces... are attempting to use civilian locations and innocent people as human shields," said the Guards in a statement on their Sepah News website.



"We recommend that you urgently leave locations where American forces are stationed so that no harm comes to you."



AFP