UN demands 'justice' after Iran school strike

Middle East News
27-03-2026 | 04:28
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UN demands &#39;justice&#39; after Iran school strike
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UN demands 'justice' after Iran school strike

The deadly bombing of an Iranian school on February 28 spurred "visceral horror", the U.N. rights chief said Friday, urging Washington to conclude its probe and demanding justice "for the terrible harm done".

"The bombing of the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab evoked a visceral horror," Volker Turk told the United Nations Human Rights Council, stressing that "the onus is on those who carried out the attack to investigate it promptly, impartially, transparently and thoroughly".

"Senior U.S. officials have said the strike is under investigation. I call for that process to be concluded as soon as possible, and for its findings to be made public. There must be justice for the terrible harm done," he insisted.

AFP

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