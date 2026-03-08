Two Israeli soldiers killed in combat in southern Lebanon: Army

Israel's military said Sunday that two of its soldiers were killed in combat in southern Lebanon, the first Israeli troops to have died since fighting flared with armed group Hezbollah.



"Master Sergeant Maher Khatar, aged 38, from Majdal Shams, a soldier from the Combat Engineering Corps in the 91st division, fell during combat in southern Lebanon," a military statement said, adding that a second soldier was killed in the same incident.



AFP