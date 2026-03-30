White House: Iran talks making progress despite public positions

Middle East News
30-03-2026 | 14:25
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White House: Iran talks making progress despite public positions
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White House: Iran talks making progress despite public positions

The White House said on Monday that talks with Iran are ongoing and progressing well, adding that what Tehran says publicly differs from what it tells U.S. officials in private meetings.

White House spokesperson said: “Despite all the public positions you hear from the regime and the false reports, the talks are ongoing and going well. What is said publicly is, of course, very different from what is communicated to us in private meetings.”

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

House:

talks

making

progress

despite

public

positions

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