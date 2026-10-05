Iran executes two men arrested over January 2026 protests, Mizan reports

Middle East News
05-10-2026 | 07:20
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Iran executes two men arrested over January 2026 protests, Mizan reports
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Iran executes two men arrested over January 2026 protests, Mizan reports

Iran executed two men arrested over January protests ‌in Isfahan in connection with the deaths of four police officers, the judiciary's Mizan news ⁠agency reported on Monday.

Mizan said Alireza Sepahi and Alireza Raeisi were sentenced to death on charges including "membership in an armed rebel group, waging ‌war ⁠against God through carrying weapons and creating fear and insecurity, corruption on ⁠earth and incitement to war and killing."

It said the ⁠Supreme Court upheld their sentences and they ⁠were executed on Monday morning.

Reuters

Middle East News

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arrested

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Mizan

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