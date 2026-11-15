Jordan sentences three men to death over church attack

Middle East News
15-11-2026 | 02:55
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Jordan sentences three men to death over church attack
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Jordan sentences three men to death over church attack

A Jordanian court on Sunday sentenced three men to death by hanging for carrying out last month's deadly gun attack on a church in the kingdom's south.

In a statement, the Jordanian military said the "State Security Court issued its ruling sentencing to death the three criminals who carried out the terrorist attack" that killed nine people and injured 25 others.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Jordan

Death

Church

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