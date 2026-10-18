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French PM says 1,200 arrested, 150 police hurt in protests
World News
18-10-2026 | 01:29
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French PM says 1,200 arrested, 150 police hurt in protests
France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said 1,200 people were arrested in protests across the country on Saturday, and 150 police were hurt.
"It's a miracle the toll wasn't higher," he said as he visited officers deployed in the centre of Paris after a day of clashes and looting.
AFP
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