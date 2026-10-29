Palestinian president says hopes for peace talks with new Israeli government

Middle East News
29-10-2026 | 08:36
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Palestinian president says hopes for peace talks with new Israeli government
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Palestinian president says hopes for peace talks with new Israeli government

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday that he hoped the election of a new Israeli government would allow for the resumption of peace talks.

During a press conference in Cyprus, Abbas "expressed hope that the period following the formation of the new Israeli government would create an opportunity to resume serious political dialogue and advance peace," according to official Palestinian news agency Wafa.



AFP
 

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