Houthis say Saudi strike kills 12 in Yemeni residential area

Middle East News
29-10-2026 | 08:16
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Houthis say Saudi strike kills 12 in Yemeni residential area
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Houthis say Saudi strike kills 12 in Yemeni residential area

The Houthis said on Thursday that a Saudi strike on a residential area in Yemen's western Taiz province killed 12 people, as the two sides exchange fire in the reignited conflict.

"As an initial toll, 12 citizens were killed and three others were critically injured when the Saudi enemy targeted the homes of the families of Ibrahim Saeed Mohammed Ahmed Al-Qouz and Al-Raabi Saeed Mohammed Ahmed Al-Qouz in Al-Barah, Maqbana district," the Houthi health ministry said in a statement shared by their Saba news agency.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Houthis

Saudi Arabia

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Yemen

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