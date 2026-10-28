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EU ready for 'frank and open dialogue' with next Israeli government
World News
28-10-2026 | 08:41
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EU ready for 'frank and open dialogue' with next Israeli government
The EU said on Wednesday it will maintain a "frank and open dialogue" with the next Israeli government to be formed after the country held elections.
"The European Union looks forward to engaging with the next government... on the basis of our long-standing relationship and commitment to democratic principles and common values," EU foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni told reporters.
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