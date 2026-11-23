An Israeli airstrike killed a Gaza man working for the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA in the Gaza Strip on Monday, the relief agency and local health officials said.



The man, whom medics named as Adel Al-Helo, was working near a water well in the Jabalia refugee camp in the enclave's north, UNRWA and medics said. Three others were wounded in the strike, they said.



"The initial reports indicate that ⁠the strike hit a target on the street near the water well, which was manned by UNRWA staff and a guard. The staff were engaged in their regular duties associated with water well operations," an UNRWA spokesperson told Reuters.







Reuters