Houthis target presidential palace in Yemen's Aden: AFP

Middle East News
30-10-2026 | 15:01
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Houthis target presidential palace in Yemen&#39;s Aden: AFP
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Houthis target presidential palace in Yemen's Aden: AFP

Yemen's Houthis targeted the presidential palace in Aden on Friday with two missiles, a police official told AFP.

Aden, the seat of Yemen's Saudi-backed internationally recognised government, has been targeted repeatedly since Yemen's dormant civil war reignited in July.

AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Aden

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