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Houthis target presidential palace in Yemen's Aden: AFP
Middle East News
30-10-2026 | 15:01
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Houthis target presidential palace in Yemen's Aden: AFP
Yemen's Houthis targeted the presidential palace in Aden on Friday with two missiles, a police official told AFP.
Aden, the seat of Yemen's Saudi-backed internationally recognised government, has been targeted repeatedly since Yemen's dormant civil war reignited in July.
AFP
Middle East News
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