At least four people were killed and 10 more wounded in a Houthi missile attack Thursday on the presidential palace in Yemen's Aden, which also serves as the internationally recognised government's headquarters, three government military sources told AFP.



Media affiliated with the Houthis said earlier that the group attacked a "headquarters of military operations" at the Al-Maashiq Palace in Aden, the southern city that is the government's interim capital.



AFP



