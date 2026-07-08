Greenland 'not for sale,' Danish PM says at NATO summit

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday that Greenland was "not for sale" following remarks by President Donald Trump suggesting the territory should be controlled by Washington and not Copenhagen.



"I heard the U.S. president yesterday, and I think the U.S. position is unfortunately very clear on this topic. Our position is as clear as it has been all through: Greenland is, of course, not for sale," she told journalists ahead of the meeting of the military alliance.



AFP