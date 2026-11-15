Yemen's Houthis kill five in attack near Aden: AFP

Middle East News
15-11-2026 | 08:24
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Yemen&#39;s Houthis kill five in attack near Aden: AFP
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Yemen's Houthis kill five in attack near Aden: AFP

Five people were killed and eight others wounded in a missile attack by Yemen's Houthis on Sunday near Aden, the government's interim capital, four sources told AFP.

Three military sources and a government source, all requesting anonymity, confirmed the toll in the attack on a checkpoint in Khor Omeira, Lahj province.

AFP

Middle East News

Missile

Yemen

Houthis

Yemen government forces withdraw from area near Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Houthis in control
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