News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
IAEA increasingly concerned about Iranian enrichment plant, its report says
Middle East News
13-11-2026 | 05:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
IAEA increasingly concerned about Iranian enrichment plant, its report says
The U.N. nuclear watchdog is "increasingly concerned" about a uranium-enrichment plant at Isfahan that Iran declared to it last year but has still not let the watchdog inspect, it said in a confidential report on Iran on Friday seen by Reuters.
Iran has not let International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors return to any of its nuclear facilities bombed by Israel and the United States in a 12-day campaign in June last year that destroyed or badly damaged Iran's other uranium enrichment plants, the heart of its nuclear program.
The targets included a tunnel network at Isfahan where diplomats have said they believe the Isfahan Fuel Enrichment Plant (IFEP) — declared to the agency on June 12, 2025 — is located, though a senior diplomat said that its whereabouts and status remained unknown.
The IAEA had planned to inspect the plant on June 13, 2025 but the bombing campaign started that day, making it impossible.
"The Agency does not know IFEP's exact location, status for safeguards purposes or whether it contains nuclear material," the confidential IAEA report to member states said, adding that "the Agency is also increasingly concerned that Iran has not permitted the Agency" to inspect the plant or see design plans.
Reuters
Middle East News
IAEA
Iranian
Enrichment
Plant
Report
Saudi Arabia puts pressure on EU to label Yemen's Houthis a terrorist group
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-09-14
EU 'concerned' about Turkey anti-LGBTQ raids
World News
2026-09-14
EU 'concerned' about Turkey anti-LGBTQ raids
0
World News
2026-09-04
US and allies want IAEA board to report Iran to UN Security Council, diplomats say
World News
2026-09-04
US and allies want IAEA board to report Iran to UN Security Council, diplomats say
0
Middle East News
2026-09-10
Yemen rebels report about 40 Saudi strikes in fresh attack
Middle East News
2026-09-10
Yemen rebels report about 40 Saudi strikes in fresh attack
0
Middle East News
2026-10-12
Iran says 'deeply concerned' over escalation between Houthis, Saudi Arabia
Middle East News
2026-10-12
Iran says 'deeply concerned' over escalation between Houthis, Saudi Arabia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:50
Saudi Arabia puts pressure on EU to label Yemen's Houthis a terrorist group
Middle East News
02:50
Saudi Arabia puts pressure on EU to label Yemen's Houthis a terrorist group
0
Middle East News
02:29
Iran says tanker carrying LNG hit mine, suffered explosion in Hormuz
Middle East News
02:29
Iran says tanker carrying LNG hit mine, suffered explosion in Hormuz
0
Middle East News
01:41
Iran's Guards say they targeted a US early-warning radar in Bahrain
Middle East News
01:41
Iran's Guards say they targeted a US early-warning radar in Bahrain
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
What is Netanyahu preparing for? Iran tensions put Israel on military alert
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
What is Netanyahu preparing for? Iran tensions put Israel on military alert
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21
Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21
Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-07
What comes after UNIFIL? Lebanon weighs new options to monitor pilot zones
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-07
What comes after UNIFIL? Lebanon weighs new options to monitor pilot zones
0
World News
2026-05-20
US probe into strike on Iran girls' school near conclusion: US admiral
World News
2026-05-20
US probe into strike on Iran girls' school near conclusion: US admiral
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-25
Source to LBCI: Ongoing Lebanon–Israel talks in Washington are joint political-military meeting
Lebanon News
2026-06-25
Source to LBCI: Ongoing Lebanon–Israel talks in Washington are joint political-military meeting
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Planned in Iraq, carried out in Beirut? The mystery surrounding al-Alwani’s killing
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Planned in Iraq, carried out in Beirut? The mystery surrounding al-Alwani’s killing
2
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon allocates $100 million for EDL dues, $20 million for solar energy
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon allocates $100 million for EDL dues, $20 million for solar energy
3
Lebanon News
01:23
US considers post-UNIFIL monitoring mechanism for Lebanon-Israel agreement: Hiba Nasr
Lebanon News
01:23
US considers post-UNIFIL monitoring mechanism for Lebanon-Israel agreement: Hiba Nasr
4
Middle East News
08:53
Vessel on fire after being struck off UAE's Ras Al-Khaimah, maritime agencies say
Middle East News
08:53
Vessel on fire after being struck off UAE's Ras Al-Khaimah, maritime agencies say
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
What is Netanyahu preparing for? Iran tensions put Israel on military alert
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
What is Netanyahu preparing for? Iran tensions put Israel on military alert
6
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices fall
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices fall
7
World News
09:40
Heavily armed police respond to Washington, DC, active shooter incident
World News
09:40
Heavily armed police respond to Washington, DC, active shooter incident
8
World News
08:47
Alice Huang, alleged spy in Nvidia scandal, barred from Singapore in February: Govt
World News
08:47
Alice Huang, alleged spy in Nvidia scandal, barred from Singapore in February: Govt
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More