Respiratory illnesses rise in Gaza with worst to come as winter floods arrive: WHO

Middle East News
13-11-2026 | 07:53
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Respiratory illnesses rise in Gaza with worst to come as winter floods arrive: WHO
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Respiratory illnesses rise in Gaza with worst to come as winter floods arrive: WHO

The World Health Organization warned on Friday of surging respiratory illnesses in Gaza, with worse expected after heavy rains flooded tens of thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians.

“The numbers already show the pressure. Acute respiratory infections are 33,000 cases higher than at the same time last year,” Dr Reinhilde Van De Weerdt, WHO Representative in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, told reporters in Geneva from Jerusalem.

Poor living conditions and severe overcrowding are driving up infections as Gaza's population is squeezed into an ever-smaller area, WHO said. The crunch has worsened as the Israeli military expands its control by advancing the "yellow ⁠line" — a demarcation established under October’s US-brokered ceasefire.

“That means people are living in more crowded conditions, where of course the spread between humans of a virus is much more prone to spread,” Van De Weerdt explained.


Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Respiratory

Illness

Gaza

Winter

Floods

WHO

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