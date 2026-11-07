Netanyahu says coalition with Arab parties would 'dismantle' State of Israel

Middle East News
07-11-2026 | 13:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says coalition with Arab parties would &#39;dismantle&#39; State of Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says coalition with Arab parties would 'dismantle' State of Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that a potential coalition between opposition parties and Arab lists, which he called Islamists, would lead to the collapse of the country.

"Such a government, dependent on Islamists, will dismantle the State of Israel from within, as is happening in European countries, and far worse than that," he said in a pre-recorded video speech, again echoing the language of far-right politicians on the continent who claim parts of Europe have come under Islamic law.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Arab

Coalition

LBCI Next
Eisenkot's party invites members of Netanyahu's Likud to join a unity govt
Syrian diplomatic source denies claims troops sent to Yemen: State media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-27

Netanyahu says 'they're trying to steal the election', attacks Arab parties

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-29

Israel president says probe into Arab parties mustn't 'tarnish an entire community'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-27

Israeli Arab leader accuses Netanyahu of 'lying, inciting' with election fraud claims

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-21

Top Arab-Israeli election candidate tells AFP Netanyahu win would be 'catastrophe'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:23

Explosions heard in Iran's Qeshm Island, Iranian media reports

LBCI
Middle East News
14:35

Israeli president picks Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu rival, to form government

LBCI
Middle East News
14:16

Eisenkot's party invites members of Netanyahu's Likud to join a unity govt

LBCI
Middle East News
10:59

Syrian diplomatic source denies claims troops sent to Yemen: State media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:50

Hiba Nasr: US declares Lebanese consul in Michigan persona non grata over social media posts related to Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-15

Saudi civil defense issues brief alerts over attack threats in Mecca, Jeddah, Taif

LBCI
World News
2026-06-10

Russia says it is discussing 'reformatting' of military facilities in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Vance urges peace in Lebanon, highlights Trump administration regional push

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:50

Hiba Nasr: US declares Lebanese consul in Michigan persona non grata over social media posts related to Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
08:45

Thousands of Syrian troops to deploy to Yemen, Saudi Arabia: Sources to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Lebanese consul in Michigan to return to Lebanon Sunday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Where is the state? Rising crime fuels security concerns in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel's army detains 65-year-old retired engineer at south Lebanon checkpoint — the details

LBCI
World News
12:29

Death toll in Poland's Krakow shooting rises to six: Police

LBCI
Middle East News
10:59

Syrian diplomatic source denies claims troops sent to Yemen: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
05:59

Two missiles strike Iran's Qeshm Island, Tasnim news agency says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More