Netanyahu says coalition with Arab parties would 'dismantle' State of Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that a potential coalition between opposition parties and Arab lists, which he called Islamists, would lead to the collapse of the country.



"Such a government, dependent on Islamists, will dismantle the State of Israel from within, as is happening in European countries, and far worse than that," he said in a pre-recorded video speech, again echoing the language of far-right politicians on the continent who claim parts of Europe have come under Islamic law.



AFP



