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Russia says cargo vessel struck by drones, Finland says it is on fire in its waters
World News
21-11-2026 | 07:01
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Russia says cargo vessel struck by drones, Finland says it is on fire in its waters
Russian officials said on Saturday that a cargo vessel bound for Kaliningrad was attacked by two drones in neutral waters in the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from Russia's border.
The crew was being evacuated and the extent of the damage was being assessed, Aleksandr Drozdenko, the Leningrad region governor, said.
Finland said that the damaged vessel was on fire and had drifted from international waters into its territorial waters.
Reuters
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