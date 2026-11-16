Jordan blocks Telegram app over national security concerns

Middle East News
16-11-2026 | 03:02
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Jordan blocks Telegram app over national security concerns
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Jordan blocks Telegram app over national security concerns

Jordanian authorities ‌said on Monday that they ⁠will block the Telegram social media app in the ‌kingdom ⁠over national security concerns.

Reuters

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Jordan

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