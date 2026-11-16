News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Israeli forces abduct two brothers in raid near Chebaa
Lebanon News
16-11-2026 | 02:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli forces abduct two brothers in raid near Chebaa
An Israeli force advanced toward the al-Qateh area on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Chebaa on Monday morning, abducting two brothers from the Hamdan family before withdrawing from the area.
The operation was preceded by a raid on the brothers’ home, where the force searched the premises, ransacked its contents, and tampered with their belongings before taking the two men and leaving the area.
Lebanon News
Israel
Chebaa
Lebanon
Next
US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz meets with President Aoun at Baabda Palace
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-02
Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-09-02
Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2026-10-23
Israeli military: Two suspected attackers killed after shooting attack near Judea junction
Middle East News
2026-10-23
Israeli military: Two suspected attackers killed after shooting attack near Judea junction
0
Middle East News
2026-11-15
Yemen government forces withdraw from area near Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Houthis in control
Middle East News
2026-11-15
Yemen government forces withdraw from area near Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Houthis in control
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-07
Two Israeli soldiers wounded as military says Hezbollah fighter killed in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-09-07
Two Israeli soldiers wounded as military says Hezbollah fighter killed in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:19
Aoun discusses developments in Lebanon and UNIFIL’s post-withdrawal phase with US envoy
Lebanon News
04:19
Aoun discusses developments in Lebanon and UNIFIL’s post-withdrawal phase with US envoy
0
Lebanon News
03:47
Israeli army says it targeted weapons shipment bound for Hezbollah in Janta
Lebanon News
03:47
Israeli army says it targeted weapons shipment bound for Hezbollah in Janta
0
Lebanon News
03:40
US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz meets with President Aoun at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
03:40
US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz meets with President Aoun at Baabda Palace
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-04-12
Iran Guards say will deal 'severely' with military ships transiting Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2026-04-12
Iran Guards say will deal 'severely' with military ships transiting Strait of Hormuz
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2026-09-02
Iran says 11 dead in US strikes on its territory: State media
Middle East News
2026-09-02
Iran says 11 dead in US strikes on its territory: State media
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-07
UN probe finds Israeli fire, Hezbollah IED killed peacekeepers in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-04-07
UN probe finds Israeli fire, Hezbollah IED killed peacekeepers in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's successor: Washington's vision meets Lebanon's red lines
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's successor: Washington's vision meets Lebanon's red lines
2
Lebanon News
07:00
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:00
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz arrives in Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Netanyahu pushes for unity government as Iran tensions dominate Israel’s agenda
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Netanyahu pushes for unity government as Iran tensions dominate Israel’s agenda
4
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun meets Saudi foreign minister’s adviser in Baabda
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun meets Saudi foreign minister’s adviser in Baabda
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
6
Middle East News
08:24
Yemen's Houthis kill five in attack near Aden: AFP
Middle East News
08:24
Yemen's Houthis kill five in attack near Aden: AFP
7
Lebanon News
02:24
Israeli forces abduct two brothers in raid near Chebaa
Lebanon News
02:24
Israeli forces abduct two brothers in raid near Chebaa
8
World News
05:18
Pope Leo to cross Peru for visits to Inca city, Amazon gateway
World News
05:18
Pope Leo to cross Peru for visits to Inca city, Amazon gateway
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More