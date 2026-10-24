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Around 1,200 Palestinians are displaced in Hebron as Israel begins military operation
Middle East News
24-10-2026 | 08:34
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Around 1,200 Palestinians are displaced in Hebron as Israel begins military operation
The Israeli military forced around 1,200 Palestinians to leave their homes in Hebron in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian official said on Saturday, a day after a Palestinian attack killed two Israeli soldiers.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday had said the military would launch a large-scale operation after the soldiers were killed when two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a military checkpoint near the city. The Israeli military said the gunmen were shot dead.
They also said the operation in the Al-Jaladah and Ein Deir Baha neighborhoods near the military checkpoint at the entrance of Hebron was to search for militants and weapons. In a statement, it also said the military would carry out demolitions.
The Palestinian Authority criticized the operation as a "collective punishment."
Reuters
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