Around 1,200 Palestinians are displaced in Hebron as Israel begins military operation

The Israeli military forced around 1,200 Palestinians to leave their homes in Hebron in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian official said on Saturday, a day after a Palestinian attack killed two Israeli soldiers.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday had said the military would launch a large-scale operation after the soldiers were killed when two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a military checkpoint near the city. The Israeli military said the gunmen were shot dead.



They also said the operation in the Al-Jaladah and Ein Deir Baha neighborhoods near the military checkpoint at the entrance of Hebron was to search for militants and weapons. In ⁠a statement, it also said the military would carry out demolitions.



The Palestinian Authority criticized the operation as a "collective punishment."







Reuters