Iraq orders army to enter stronghold of Iran-backed group

Middle East News
16-11-2026 | 07:54
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Iraq orders army to enter stronghold of Iran-backed group
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Iraq orders army to enter stronghold of Iran-backed group

Iraqi authorities on Monday ordered the army to enter the Jurf al-Sakher area, a stronghold of the powerful Kataeb Hezbollah group, following accusations of oil smuggling.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi "ordered the armed forces to enter" Jurf al-Sakher, government spokesman Haidar al-Aboudi told the state news agency INA, adding that "a deadline has been set for the armed faction to exit the area." A security source said the deadline was Friday.

AFP

Middle East News

Iraq

Kataeb Hezbollah

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