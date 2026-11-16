Iraq orders army to enter stronghold of Iran-backed group

Iraqi authorities on Monday ordered the army to enter the Jurf al-Sakher area, a stronghold of the powerful Kataeb Hezbollah group, following accusations of oil smuggling.



Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi "ordered the armed forces to enter" Jurf al-Sakher, government spokesman Haidar al-Aboudi told the state news agency INA, adding that "a deadline has been set for the armed faction to exit the area." A security source said the deadline was Friday.



AFP



