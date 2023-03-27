Israeli street ignites over judicial reform controversy

2023-03-27
Israeli street ignites over judicial reform controversy

While protests have been ongoing in recent weeks, the events of the past few hours on the streets of Israel have raised questions.
 
Since Sunday night, protests have taken over various streets after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who belongs to Likud party led by Netanyahu.

The firing of Gallant came after the Defense Minister called for a freeze on the judicial reform system that the government has been pursuing for months. 

To control the street protests, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has called for an immediate halt to the legislative process for the judicial reform project.

However, it appears that Netanyahu will back down from his decision as he was expected to deliver a speech announcing the suspension of judicial legislation, but he changed his mind. 

According to Hebrew media reports, Netanyahu informed coalition leaders of his intention to halt the judicial amendments.

The postponement of the speech was due to disagreements within the ruling coalition, according to some observers. There is a division between those who support and oppose them, within the same alliance. In one coalition, the Finance Minister refused to postpone the judicial amendments and threatened to dissolve the coalition, while Netanyahu wanted to temporarily suspend the amendments.

Moreover, the division has even led to ministers calling on right-wing supporters to take to the streets in the face of those who oppose the amendments. 

This dispute within the ruling coalition was discussed at a meeting between Netanyahu, Smotrich, and Ben-Gvir to discuss recent political developments. However, no further steps were announced.

In conclusion, the street is boiling and pressuring against the judicial amendments. The President of the General Federation of Labor Unions has called for a general strike, and there has been a suspension of air navigation at Ben Gurion Airport. 

In light of these scenes, will Netanyahu retract his decision on the judicial reform system, or will Tel Aviv sink into further chaos?

