Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



From a delivery worker in the Jbeil area to orchestrating theft, kidnapping, and murder, Pascal Sleiman's case involves Zakaria Zafer Al-Qasim, currently in Syria, who has not yet been handed over to Lebanese authorities.



Tracking Zakaria Al-Qasim's life reveals that he worked as a delivery employee for a restaurant in Jbeil and resided near the Saint Georges Church there, information which intersected with testimonies in the investigation.



His job allowed him to be familiar with the streets of Jbeil and to manage theft, kidnapping, and murder operations.



Zakaria Al-Qasim was previously arrested in 2019 with Ahmad Noun on charges of forming a car theft gang. It is worth noting that Noun is one of the gang leaders on the border.



Firas Mimo is the second wanted individual involved in Pascal Sleiman's case. His story is also intriguing.



He was arrested by the army's Intelligence Directorate for driving a car without having appropriate papers and entering Lebanon illegally.



He was then handed over to the security forces and imprisoned in the Ghbaleh police station, where he was involved in a scandal there after a police officer allowed Firas and another prisoner to leave the prison at night three times to attempt car theft.



However, the gang's members succeeded in the last attempt by assaulting the officer and fleeing with his car to Syria.



Whether Firas and Zakaria are detained by the Syrian regime or not, they are wanted by Lebanese authorities to be handed over for punishment.



Moreover, it is crucial to know if they possess any new information that may aid the investigations, considering that any new development has not changed the results of the army intelligence investigations, which are now under the judiciary's jurisdiction.