News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-24 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
From a delivery worker in the Jbeil area to orchestrating theft, kidnapping, and murder, Pascal Sleiman's case involves Zakaria Zafer Al-Qasim, currently in Syria, who has not yet been handed over to Lebanese authorities.
Tracking Zakaria Al-Qasim's life reveals that he worked as a delivery employee for a restaurant in Jbeil and resided near the Saint Georges Church there, information which intersected with testimonies in the investigation.
His job allowed him to be familiar with the streets of Jbeil and to manage theft, kidnapping, and murder operations.
Zakaria Al-Qasim was previously arrested in 2019 with Ahmad Noun on charges of forming a car theft gang. It is worth noting that Noun is one of the gang leaders on the border.
Firas Mimo is the second wanted individual involved in Pascal Sleiman's case. His story is also intriguing.
He was arrested by the army's Intelligence Directorate for driving a car without having appropriate papers and entering Lebanon illegally.
He was then handed over to the security forces and imprisoned in the Ghbaleh police station, where he was involved in a scandal there after a police officer allowed Firas and another prisoner to leave the prison at night three times to attempt car theft.
However, the gang's members succeeded in the last attempt by assaulting the officer and fleeing with his car to Syria.
Whether Firas and Zakaria are detained by the Syrian regime or not, they are wanted by Lebanese authorities to be handed over for punishment.
Moreover, it is crucial to know if they possess any new information that may aid the investigations, considering that any new development has not changed the results of the army intelligence investigations, which are now under the judiciary's jurisdiction.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Syria
Investigations
Pascal Sleiman
Next
Unraveling the Impact: A Comprehensive Look at the al-Aqsa Flood and Regional Ramifications
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanon's Dilemma: Addressing the Syrian Refugee Crisis with National Security Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanon's Dilemma: Addressing the Syrian Refugee Crisis with National Security Concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon's Pragmatic Approach to Addressing the Syrian Displacement Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon's Pragmatic Approach to Addressing the Syrian Displacement Crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23
Syrian Prisoners in Lebanon: Legal Considerations and Deportation Measures
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23
Syrian Prisoners in Lebanon: Legal Considerations and Deportation Measures
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Lebanon's Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Lebanon's Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Securing Lebanon: Opposition Summit Calls for Government Action on International Resolutions
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Securing Lebanon: Opposition Summit Calls for Government Action on International Resolutions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Border Escalation: Rockets, Drones, and Political Turmoil
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Border Escalation: Rockets, Drones, and Political Turmoil
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanon's Dilemma: Addressing the Syrian Refugee Crisis with National Security Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanon's Dilemma: Addressing the Syrian Refugee Crisis with National Security Concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
High-Level Talks in Paris: Lebanon's Strategy on Southern Situation and Refugee Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
High-Level Talks in Paris: Lebanon's Strategy on Southern Situation and Refugee Crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:09
Israeli media expect attack on Gaza's Rafah soon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:09
Israeli media expect attack on Gaza's Rafah soon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Securing Lebanon: Opposition Summit Calls for Government Action on International Resolutions
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Securing Lebanon: Opposition Summit Calls for Government Action on International Resolutions
0
Lebanon News
12:57
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
Lebanon News
12:57
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
0
World News
11:29
Germany charges seven suspected ISIS-K members over plotting terrorist attacks
World News
11:29
Germany charges seven suspected ISIS-K members over plotting terrorist attacks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:38
Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister
Lebanon News
09:38
Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister
2
Lebanon News
09:28
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
Lebanon News
09:28
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
3
Lebanon News
03:39
MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport
Lebanon News
03:39
MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport
4
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure
6
Lebanon News
06:24
Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike
Lebanon News
06:24
Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Investigation insights: Here are the key suspects involved in Pascal Sleiman's case
8
Lebanon News
12:57
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
Lebanon News
12:57
US Asst. Sec. Barbara Leaf highlights acute escalation risks and prospects for de-escalation in Lebanon-Israel conflict
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More