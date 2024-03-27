Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike

Lebanon News
2024-03-27 | 06:42
High views
Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike
0min
Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike

Ogero employees have confirmed the continuation of internet and communication service outages at Alfa company on Wednesday, with no repairs planned for internet malfunctions. 

Despite the ongoing challenges, employees will return to work on Thursday, refraining from declaring a strike during the holidays due to their understanding of the public's plight.

However, a strike is planned for Wednesday and Thursday, during which employees will not report to work centers.

The announcement comes amid dissatisfaction, as salaries now represent only 20% of their pre-crisis value. Employees' primary demand is the restoration of salaries to their previous levels.

Concerns have also been raised regarding future actions after the 15th of April, with employees needing more communication on the matter thus far.

