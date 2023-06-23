Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris: Macron's vision for poverty and climate change

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-23 | 13:21
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris: Macron&#39;s vision for poverty and climate change
Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris: Macron's vision for poverty and climate change

French President Emmanuel Macron's ambitious slogan, "I feel that we can make a big difference to planet Earth and in poverty eradication," was tested during the two-day Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris, attended by forty heads of state or government.

Macron envisioned the summit as a new contract between North and South countries, aiming to explore mechanisms for financing the support fund for impoverished nations in their battle against the impacts of climate change. He emphasized the need for a "complete consensus" in order to achieve a "profound reform" of the global financial system, making it "more effective, fairer, and better adapted to the world of today."

The summit achieved its goal of allocating $100 billion from Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to aid developing countries in their development efforts and transition to clean energy. Additionally, a restructuring debt plan for Zambia was successfully undertaken.

Finally, this year will witness the fulfillment of the promise made by wealthy nations in 2009 to allocate a $100 billion pledge to assist impoverished countries in confronting climate change. However, this commitment has faced delays, with the original timeline for disbursement starting in 2020.

Paris will host a "follow-up meeting" for this summit in two years, focusing on establishing more effective financial instruments to combat poverty and climate change. It is clear that money alone is not sufficient for development; political will is equally crucial. 

World leaders must shoulder their responsibilities and not only provide financial support but also work towards rebuilding trust between North and South nations.

