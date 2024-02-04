Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal

2024-02-04 | 11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
 
In its weekly session on Sunday, the Israeli government witnessed intense debates, with the majority of right-wing ministers opposing the deal outlined in the Paris Summit. They called for a comprehensive agreement, ensuring the release of 136 prisoners and a body held by Hamas.

Awaiting Hamas' response is expected later on Sunday, coinciding with the War Cabinet meeting, which will discuss the deal's response and developments.

Security officials urged ensuring the continued transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza, a topic that sparked deep disagreements during the morning government session.

These internal disagreements are unlikely to hinder the deal, mainly if Hamas retreats from its condition for a permanent ceasefire, a stance reiterated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who rejected it.

Netanyahu's statement coincided with field reports alleging that Israeli military pressure in Khan Yunis and other areas led Hamas, particularly Yahya Sinwar, to lower their demands and agree to the deal.

Pending approval from both Hamas and Israel on the Paris Summit deal, security, and military figures called for expanding the fighting to include not only Khan Yunis but also Rafah, aiming to secure broader achievements before finalizing the deal. 

Politicians and security experts argued that a ceasefire lasting over a month would favor Hamas.

These developments come as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Tel Aviv to discuss progress in the Gaza war, focusing on humanitarian aid and the post-war situation. 

Blinken is expected to participate in discussions on the deal's developments and the situation on the northern front. 

Israeli reports suggest progress in negotiations between the United States and France to achieve a diplomatic solution that ensures Israel's security and the return of 80,000 Israelis displaced from their homes on the border with Lebanon four months ago.

"The elimination of Hamas requires three things: eliminating all combat units and purging the area of them, then destroying the underground activities, as our forces are doing in Khan Yunis, and it is ongoing, requiring more time. We will not stop the war until all its objectives are achieved," said Netanyahu.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Internal

Struggles

Israel

Government

Paris

Summit

Prisoner

Exchange

Deal

