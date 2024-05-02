European Union Aid to Lebanon: Conditional on Addressing Illegal Migration

A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine





The one billion euros announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as assistance from the European Union to Lebanon until 2027 is contingent on the seriousness of Lebanese authorities in preventing illegal migration by sea from Lebanon to Europe, specifically towards Cyprus.



What are these aids that extend until 2027?



Lebanon, with its political and security officials, explained to the European delegation and the Cypriot President the repercussions it suffers due to the Syrian displacement, particularly concerning security and social risks.



They emphasized that there are safe areas in Syria capable of accommodating refugees, urging the international community to provide financial assistance within Syria to encourage refugees to return.



During the meeting, officials informed the President of the Commission and the Cypriot President that Lebanon will begin the process of returning Syrians who do not possess legitimate residency papers in Lebanon.



The response was that Lebanon has the right to enforce its laws in this context, and no one can object to a country applying its laws.



Despite describing today's events as historic, the Cypriot President did not conceal concerns about illegal migration operations from Lebanon and the necessity for Lebanon to address them differently. He also mentioned the necessity of reconsidering the classification of certain areas in Syria.



The advanced European step on the Syrian displacement file was also explained to Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, who expressed great satisfaction with what has been achieved.





The Europeans have placed the ball in the Lebanese court regarding the success in stopping illegal migration from Lebanon by sea and have opened the way for it to prioritize to benefit from the one billion euros allocated exclusively for the Lebanese.



Lebanese officials say they will not delay in proving this after receiving the green light for conditional deportation, announcing that they will continue discussions with Europeans and with UNHCR to expand the prospects of return according to Lebanese interests.