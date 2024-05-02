News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Entertainment
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
European Union Aid to Lebanon: Conditional on Addressing Illegal Migration
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-02 | 12:20
High views
Share
Share
3
min
European Union Aid to Lebanon: Conditional on Addressing Illegal Migration
A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
The one billion euros announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as assistance from the European Union to Lebanon until 2027 is contingent on the seriousness of Lebanese authorities in preventing illegal migration by sea from Lebanon to Europe, specifically towards Cyprus.
What are these aids that extend until 2027?
Lebanon, with its political and security officials, explained to the European delegation and the Cypriot President the repercussions it suffers due to the Syrian displacement, particularly concerning security and social risks.
They emphasized that there are safe areas in Syria capable of accommodating refugees, urging the international community to provide financial assistance within Syria to encourage refugees to return.
During the meeting, officials informed the President of the Commission and the Cypriot President that Lebanon will begin the process of returning Syrians who do not possess legitimate residency papers in Lebanon.
The response was that Lebanon has the right to enforce its laws in this context, and no one can object to a country applying its laws.
Despite describing today's events as historic, the Cypriot President did not conceal concerns about illegal migration operations from Lebanon and the necessity for Lebanon to address them differently. He also mentioned the necessity of reconsidering the classification of certain areas in Syria.
The advanced European step on the Syrian displacement file was also explained to Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, who expressed great satisfaction with what has been achieved.
The Europeans have placed the ball in the Lebanese court regarding the success in stopping illegal migration from Lebanon by sea and have opened the way for it to prioritize to benefit from the one billion euros allocated exclusively for the Lebanese.
Lebanese officials say they will not delay in proving this after receiving the green light for conditional deportation, announcing that they will continue discussions with Europeans and with UNHCR to expand the prospects of return according to Lebanese interests.
News Bulletin Reports
European Union
Migration
Lebanon
Cyprus
Refugees
Next
Unveiling the Tragic Fire: Investigating the Fatal Incident at Pizza Secrets in Beirut
Breaking down the deal: Inside look at the three-stage agreement between Hamas and Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-17
Cyprus further efforts to stop irregular migration, patrol off Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-04-17
Cyprus further efforts to stop irregular migration, patrol off Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
0
Middle East News
2024-04-02
Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-04-02
Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israel's Strategic Considerations Amid Rising Tensions: Rafah, Lebanon, and Prisoner Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israel's Strategic Considerations Amid Rising Tensions: Rafah, Lebanon, and Prisoner Exchange
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Debating Divestment: Student Demands to Cease Investments and Academic Ties with Israel in US Universities
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Debating Divestment: Student Demands to Cease Investments and Academic Ties with Israel in US Universities
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Unveiling the Tragic Fire: Investigating the Fatal Incident at Pizza Secrets in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Unveiling the Tragic Fire: Investigating the Fatal Incident at Pizza Secrets in Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-01
Breaking down the deal: Inside look at the three-stage agreement between Hamas and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-01
Breaking down the deal: Inside look at the three-stage agreement between Hamas and Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-17
Recovery efforts underway as weather conditions stabilize, says UAE Ministry of Interior
Middle East News
2024-04-17
Recovery efforts underway as weather conditions stabilize, says UAE Ministry of Interior
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
UN estimates the cost of rebuilding Gaza at $30 to $40 billion
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07
UN estimates the cost of rebuilding Gaza at $30 to $40 billion
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20
Cameron: Gaza truce crucial but 'a whole lot of conditions' to meet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20
Cameron: Gaza truce crucial but 'a whole lot of conditions' to meet
0
World News
2024-04-22
Polish President confirms his country's 'readiness' to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory
World News
2024-04-22
Polish President confirms his country's 'readiness' to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
2
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon's Minister Ali Hamie warns of Israeli threat to air navigation safety
3
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
4
Lebanon Economy
05:03
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
Lebanon Economy
05:03
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
5
Lebanon News
11:27
US Treasury designates five individuals and two Lebanon-based companies for aiding Hezbollah money exchanger
Lebanon News
11:27
US Treasury designates five individuals and two Lebanon-based companies for aiding Hezbollah money exchanger
6
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Ongoing war claims over 34,000 lives: Gaza Ministry of Health
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Ongoing war claims over 34,000 lives: Gaza Ministry of Health
8
Lebanon News
13:54
On LBCI, PM Mikati highlights Europe's new approach to Syrian refugee crisis: Interview highlights
Lebanon News
13:54
On LBCI, PM Mikati highlights Europe's new approach to Syrian refugee crisis: Interview highlights
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More