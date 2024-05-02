Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed that Europe is taking a new direction on the Syrian refugee issue, as the President of the European Commission visits Lebanon for the first time.



On LBCI's "Jadal" talk show, PM Mikati said: "Everyone residing in Lebanese territory illegally must be deported to their home country, and these orders have been given to all security agencies."



He noted: "We requested additional resources for the General Security to fulfill its duties regarding the Syrian refugee issue, and starting today [Thursday], this matter will progress at a faster pace."



Mikati continued: ''The process of repatriating refugees to their home countries will be done faster and more systematically, and we are working on enhancing military presence at illegal border crossings.''

The Prime Minister expressed respect for human rights, stating that no Syrian [refugee] will be put in danger by returning home if it poses a threat to their lives, indicating that the foreign minister will visit Syria if necessary.



He added: "We have set a condition that aid be given to Syrians in Syria to serve as an incentive for their return, and there has been full European understanding."



''There is no bribery as some claim, nor is there any condition that the one billion euros aid be contingent upon keeping the refugees in Lebanon,'' Mikati stated.



He emphasized: ''Lebanon is not Europe's border guard and will not be manipulated by anyone. We seek mutual assistance to protect our countries and should begin by discussing the topic of safe zones within Syria as a starting point for resolving this issue.''



Mikati warned that some areas may stop offering afternoon classes for Syrian students next year and will not allow this to add a new challenge to the existing problems caused by the Syrian displacement.

He further stated that with Lebanon joining the law that encompasses countries hosting Syrian displaced persons, opportunities will open up for Lebanese people to engage in seasonal migration to European Union countries for seasonal work.

Mikati added: ''There are multiple strategies, but the goal remains the same: Implementing Resolution 1701, and we are holding talks to achieve a stable situation in southern Lebanon.''



''We are working with the American and French sides to achieve our primary goal, which is stability in southern Lebanon," the Prime Minister said.

He mentioned that the negotiations involve the American side and emphasized that they are also actively engaging with the French side in a balanced manner.



He said: "When I received the French document from the French ambassador, I immediately informed him that I wanted to make some amendments."

Mikati clarified that there is no assurance that the ceasefire in Gaza will result in the end of hostilities in the south.



He emphasized: ''Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and I are united, and no one can drive a wedge between us. I refuse to be used as a 'messenger' for anyone.''

He noted: ''There is a conference on arming the Lebanese army, as French President Emmanuel Macron announced, and the Italians invited donor countries to a conference to finance the army."



He mentioned that the Lebanese state does not have the means to assess the level of damage in the south and cannot finance these losses.



Mikati continued: ''It is impossible to reach an agreement on electing a president, but Lebanon is used to surprises; we may wake up one day and find a call for Presidential elections. I hope a president is elected as soon as possible."

He pointed out: "We were ready to hold municipal elections, and we need to establish a new and modern law for these elections, such as a closed and mixed list system."



Mikati said: ''Speaker Berri has never obstructed the Capital Control Law as he complies with the decision of the Parliament."