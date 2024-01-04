Regional confrontation escalates: Drone strike targets militant leader in Iraq

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04 | 11:41
High views
Regional confrontation escalates: Drone strike targets militant leader in Iraq
Regional confrontation escalates: Drone strike targets militant leader in Iraq

Iraq, long caught in the crossfire of tensions between Iran and the United States, has become a prominent battleground after October 7, expanding its role in recent days from Lebanon to Syria and Yemen amid escalating regional tensions.

The latest flashpoint emerged with a drone attack targeting the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) headquarters east of Baghdad.

According to Reuters, at least four individuals were killed, and six others wounded, including the prominent figure Mushtaq Talib al-Saidi and his companion. Al-Saidi was directly targeted by a drone while driving his car inside the headquarters' garage.

Who is Mushtaq Talib al-Saidi, known as Abu Taqwa?

Al-Saidi is the military commander of the Nujaba'a movement, one of the factions within the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces. The organization is known for its anti-American stance and operates within the framework of the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq."

Having gained prominence during his involvement in the Syrian conflict alongside the Syrian army, particularly during the seizure of eastern parts of Aleppo in 2016, Al-Saidi is a key figure in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

The attack prompted the Iraqi Prime Minister to point fingers at the US-led international coalition, holding it responsible for the unjustified assault on an Iraqi security entity. In a statement, he referred to the targeting as a dangerous escalation and an attack on Iraq.

It is worth noting that Washington has recorded over 100 attacks against its forces in Iraq and Syria since October 17, just ten days after the outbreak of the war in Gaza. The majority of these attacks have been claimed by the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq."

As Iraq becomes a focal point in the broader regional conflict, the situation underscores the heightened volatility and the complex web of alliances, adding new dimensions to the longstanding tensions between the US and Iran.

