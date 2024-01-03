In a moment of terror, thousands of Iranians experienced the impact of two terrorist bombings in the southern province of Kerman, specifically on the road leading to the tomb of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.



The attacks occurred during the memorial ceremonies marking the fourth anniversary of Soleimani's assassination in Iraq.



The toll of victims and casualties has reached hundreds, according to security officials in the Kerman province.



The explosions were the result of two bomb-laden bags remotely detonated. The first explosion occurred 700 meters from General Soleimani's tomb, while the second took place one kilometer away, outside the inspection gates, as the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.



Iran's Interior Minister stated that the origin and source of the explosions are "under investigation."



Meanwhile, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi vowed to retaliate against those behind the terrorist attack.



The explosions unfolded in a location of significant symbolism for Iran, creating a security challenge amid the region's exceptional circumstances.